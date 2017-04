Farmers Memorial Baptist Church to hold revival

Farmers Memorial Baptist Church will hold a revival on April 14th 15th and 16th at 7:00 pm with Rev. David Lyalls. There will be special singing nightly. The church is located on Farmers Store Road in Lansing, North Carolina. Pastor Reverend Danny Joe Farmer and congregation invites everyone. For more information, call 336-385-6642 or 336-977-1257.