Farmers Market finds for September 24

Find all of your fall decorating items including colorful gourds, mini pumpkins, pie pumpkins, jack-o-lantern pumpkins, butternut, spaghetti, acorn, delicata, kabocha, sweet dumplings and Hubbard squash. We also have sweet peppers, hot peppers, green beans, tomatoes, white & red potatoes, sweet potatoes, okra, cucumbers, kale, oregano, basil, parsley, cilantro. You’ll find grass fed beef, pasture raised chicken eggs, local honey, fresh baked French bread, gluten free baking mixes, organic granola & homemade fudge. Wintergreen farms will have colorful fall plants and local artisans will bring beautiful handmade creations. Located at the Johnson County Courthouse parking lot across from the post office in downtown Mountain City. Open every Saturday through October from 9 till noon.