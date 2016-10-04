Farmers Market finds for October 8th

Fall is here which brings fresh pressed apple cider, local honey, colorful gourds, pumpkins of all sizes and an abundance of winter squash – butternut, spaghetti, acorn, delicata, kabocha, sweet dumplings and Hubbard squash. We also have apples, Asian pears, sweet peppers, hot peppers, green beans, tomatoes, white & red potatoes, sweet potatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, kale, and fresh herbs. You’ll find grass fed beef, pasture raised chicken eggs, fresh baked French bread, gluten free baking mixes, organic granola, homemade fudge as well as beautiful handmade crafts. Our Fresh Savings Program allows food stamp customers to get twice the value on their EBT card for fresh fruits and vegetables. We are Located at the Johnson County Courthouse parking lot across from the post office in downtown Mountain City. Open every Saturday from 9 til noon through October. Like us on Facebook for the latest updates.