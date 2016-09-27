Farmers Market finds for October 1st

Fall is here which brings fresh pressed apple cider, local honey and all of your fall decorating items including colorful gourds, pumpkins of all sizes, mums, pansies and violas. We have an abundance of winter squash – butternut, spaghetti, acorn, delicata, kabocha, sweet dumplings and Hubbard squash. We also have sweet peppers, hot peppers, green beans, tomatoes, white & red potatoes, sweet potatoes, okra, cucumbers, cabbage, kale, lettuce, and fresh herbs. You’ll find grass fed beef, pasture raised chicken eggs, fresh baked French bread, gorgeous cupcakes, gluten free baking mixes, organic granola, homemade fudge as well as beautiful handmade crafts. Located at the Johnson County Courthouse parking lot across from the post office in downtown Mountain City. Open every Saturday through October from 9 till noon.