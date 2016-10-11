Farmers Market finds for October 15

Don’t miss the last three weeks of the Farmers Market! We will have fresh pressed apple cider, an abundance of winter squash, colorful gourds and pumpkins of all sizes. We have red, yellow, and orange sweet peppers, a variety of hot peppers, potatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplant, leeks, cabbage, garlic, kale, basil, parsley and cilantro. You’ll find Asian pears, apples, grass fed beef, pasture raised chicken eggs, worm castings, fresh baked French bread, pastries, croissants, chocolate mousse tort, chocolate pumpkin cupcakes, jams, jellies, lemon curd as well as beautiful handmade crafts. Our Fresh Savings Program allows food stamp customers to get twice the value on their EBT card for fresh fruits and vegetables. We are Located at the Johnson County Courthouse parking lot across from the post office in downtown Mountain City. Open every Saturday from 9 til noon. Like us on Facebook for the latest updates. Remember, Fresh is Best!