Farmers market celebrates its tenth year serving johnson County

By Jana Jones

As Winter comes to a close and Spring greets us with daffodils, the Johnson County Farmers Market (JCFM) is revving up to begin our 10th year, offering fresh produce, meat, and baked goods direct from the farmer, rancher, and baker. Starting the first Saturday in May, look for the 2018 outdoor JCFM at our new location – Ralph Stout Park!

We are excited to be moving to a location that will be more visible, more accessible with additional parking, and have the ability to expand with new vendors. We hope to attract more children with a new GoJoCo Kids tent thanks to the Johnson County Health Department and the UT Extension Office. Each week children will have an opportunity to make their own healthy snacks and learn fun games that will encourage activity and exercise as part of the GoJoCo Healthier Tennessee initiative. EBT customers will have the ability to double their spending power on fresh fruits and vegetables again this year with the Fre$h Savings Program.

Our annual vendor meeting/pot luck will be held on April 9th at 5:30 in the basement of the Farm Bureau office on 421. This meeting is open to anyone interested in finding out more about being a vendor at the market. We promote local foods that are grown in Johnson and adjacent counties as well as local crafts and baked goods. You can also go to our website JohnsonCountyFM.org to download an application and learn more about joining our quest to strengthen a sustainable local agriculture and food economy, because “FRESH IS BEST!”