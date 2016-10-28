Farm Service Agency committee election

The Johnson County FSA Committee election will be held in the Local Administrative Area 3 on December 9, 2016. LAA 3 consists of the communities of Doe Valley, Butler , and Shady Valley. Ballots will be mailed to all eligible voters in LAA-3 on November 7, 2016. All ballots must be received in the county office or postmarked by December 5, 2016.

Listed below is the candidate nominated:

John S Brookshire resides at 536 Leason Gregg Rd., Mountain City. John has been farming in the Doe Valley community for 38 years. He produces corn, hay, beef cattle, and goats on his farming operation. John is an active member and serves as director on the board of Tri-State Growers and Johnson County Farm Bureau. He is also a member of the Johnson County Cattlemen’s Association. John has owned and operated John S Brookshire Real Estate and Auction for the past 30 years.

Mr. Brookshire has stated he is willing to serve if elected.

The elected member to the Johnson County COC Committee will take office January 1, 2017 and will serve a three-year term.