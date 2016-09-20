Fall Festival at Doe Elementary

Doe Elementary will be having its fall festival Friday, September 30th. Food, music, games, face and nail painting, cake walks and a dunking booth will begin at 5:30p.m. and continue until 7:30p.m. An auction will begin at 7:30pm and last until every item has been sold. Chances will be offered on the following: Double Log Rocker donated by Shouns Lumber and a Big Green Egg Grill. There is no cost to get in but games will require tickets to participate.

We have lots of great items to be auctioned off some of which include four one-day Disney Hopper tickets, two Dollywood tickets, many more area attraction tickets and each classroom has created a themed basket that are loaded with great stuff. This would be a great time to start your Christmas shopping.

Come out and enjoy the fun, and support Doe School.