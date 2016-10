Faith Gospel Church to hold fall revival

Faith Gospel Church will hold their fall revival on Sunday, October 16th at 6659 Highway 91 N. in Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee. David Lyalls will preach Sunday night at 6:00pm and other nights at 7:00 pm. There will be singing each night. Everyone is welcome. Come welcome. Come worship with us. Call Pastor Josh Jones at 423-895-3087 for a ride or with any questions.