Elder Vacation Fund events at Mountain City Care Center

Monday, August 21: Celebrating National Senior Citizens Day! Fun events and games all day! FREE HOTDOG LUNCH from 11 AM – 1 PM. Stay and watch the Eclipse with us! Contact Lisa Stout for more information 423-727-7800.

Friday, August 25: 6-8 PM. 1st Annual Cruise in and Car Show. Prizes to be awarded to the top 10! No charge to enter! Cake walk, Live DJ, 50/50 raffle, games and a fun-filled afternoon. Contact Jessica Cunningham 423-727-7800 for information.

Proceeds for both events will go to the residents Elder Vacation fund.