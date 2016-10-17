East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call the: Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday Mornings 423-727-7061 (other times not listed or if no Answer Call numbers listed below.)

Hugh Slemp 423-480-0169 or 423-480-0169, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589 or: 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837or 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787or 423-727-9787.

We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above