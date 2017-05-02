Earn your diploma for free

FREE HSE/GED Classes being held in Mountain City/Johnson County, at our new class location, 372 Cold Springs Road, in the Department of Human and Child Services Building- side entrance. Call our local classroom number (423)460-3330 or the toll-free number (844)637-5697 to get started, today. With a new state-of-the-art local classroom, great teachers to help you through the process, and FREE testing, there’s no better time than now to get started. Earn your Diploma for free.

May 2, 2017