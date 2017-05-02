Earn your diploma for free

FREE HSE/GED Classes being held in Mountain City/Johnson County, at our new class location, 372 Cold Springs Road, in the Department of Human and Child Services Building- side entrance. Call our local classroom number (423)460-3330 or the toll-free number (844)637-5697 to get started, today. With a new state-of-the-art local classroom, great teachers to help you through the process, and FREE testing, there’s no better time than now to get started. Earn your Diploma for free.