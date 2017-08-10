Don’t forget about Old Butler Days this weekend

Members of the Butler Ruritan are proud to announce the upcoming “Old Butler Days” Celebration held at Babe Curtis Park, planned for August 11th and 12th. This is our annual celebration and fund raising event for the year. Some of the many donations that the Butler Ruritan makes each year are to scout activities, two local food pantries, sponsorship of two yearly high school scholarships, Imagination Library, the Humane Society, and giving to local residents in need.

This year’s prizes include: 223 AR pistol, Troy-Bilt XP 3100 gas pressure washer, Char-Broil 30,00 BTU gas grill with 1 side burner, 18” Husqvarna gas chain saw, 8.7 cu. ft. Frigidaire chest freezer, 1 carat diamond bracelet and Tasco telescope with stand 450X”. Each item is worth over $300. Please join us and help support the Butler Ruritan.

Applications from vendors are still available and must be received by August 7th. No charge for being a vendor and no food items. Remember to mark your calendars for “Old Butler Days” activities. You can call Nioka Markland at 423-768-3177 or 423-957-0480 for more information.