Cristy Dunn takes ‘Best in Show’ and ‘People’s Choice Award’ in KJH Art Show

The Johnson County Arts Council/Long Journey Home Art show held its closing reception on Saturday. The crowd was small but the support was great. Cristy Dunn and Temple Reece presented a print to Nancy Garrick, JCAC President, for all her hard work during the art show. Gratitude was expressed to all who provided refreshments and helped with the opening and closing receptions, to the judges, The Tomahawk, WMCT, the community and to the library and its staff.

Honors were announced for winners of the show. “Best in Show” was won by Cristy Dunn for “The Fiddle Maker,” second place went to Judy Heerschap for “Church on North Church,” third place Temple Reece for “Tobacco Knife,” fourth place to Karin Bell for “Horses” and Honorable Mention to Amber Icenhour for “Sunrise Over Skyland Castle.” The Appalachian Heritage Awards went to Carol Peterson, Heather Gildea and Cristy Dunn. The coveted People’s Choice Awards were presented to Cristy Dunn, first place for “The Fiddle Maker,” second place Cristy Dunn for “I’ll Fly Away” and third place went to Buddy Vaiden for “Appalachian Landscape.”

Cristy Dunn presented the winners of the “Long Journey Home” coloring contest with art supplies from Mink Crafts. The winners were first Place, Kiara Osborne, second place Andrew Whitaker and third place Sierra Auton. The winner of the “Long Journey Home” online t-shirt photo contest was Jason Hughes.

The art show was well attended by many visitors. It provided a venue for artists to showcase their work and to inspire more art work in Johnson County for young and old alike. Each artist is commended for their work and encouraged to continue working and sharing in the arts.