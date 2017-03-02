Cranberry Festival soup supper March 11th

The annual all-you-can-eat Cranberry Festival soup supper will be March 11th at Shady Valley Elementary School from 4:30 until 7:30 pm. There will be approximately 30 different soups, many with the distinction of “Valley Heirlooms”, as well as desserts and drinks. The price is $5.00 for adults, $3.00 for children ages 4-10, and free for children under 3 years of age.

All proceeds go to support the Cranberry Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is given each year to a Johnson County High School graduate who attended Shady Valley Elementary School.