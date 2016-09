Cranberry Festival October 14-15th

October 14-15 ~ 24th Annual Cranberry Festival Shady Valley, TN Shady Valley Elementary School. Friday: Bean Dinner 5 pm, Auction 7 pm. Saturday begins at 7 am with Pancake Breakfast at fire station followed by parade ‘Life on the Farm’ at 10 am. Crafts, exhibits, food, music, demonstrations and kids entertainment. Free admission & parking. 423.727.5800 or 423.739.2422. dsmith@jocoed.net. For Yard Sales or Food Vendor info Dianna Howard, 423.739.2422 (8 – 3); Crafters, Judy Gentry 423.739.3996; Parade Entry Doris Sherman, 423.291.9585