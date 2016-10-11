Cranberry Festival October 14-15th

October 14-15 ~ 24th Annual Cranberry Festival Shady Valley, TN Shady Valley Elementary School. Friday: Bean Dinner 5 pm, Auction 7 pm. Saturday begins at 7 am with Pancake Breakfast at fire station followed by parade ‘Life on the Farm’ at 10 am. Crafts, exhibits, food, music, demonstrations and kids entertainment. Free admission & parking. 423.727.5800 or 423.739.2422. dsmith@jocoed.net. For Yard Sales or Food Vendor info Dianna Howard, 423.739.2422 (8 – 3); Crafters, Judy Gentry 423.739.3996; Parade Entry Doris Sherman, 423.291.9585

Don’t forget to visit the valley’s own wild cranberry bog! Please join The Nature Conservancy for free tours of Orchard Bog Preserve and see cranberries growing both in the wild and in a planted nursery. Self-guided, interpretive trail maps will be available for a variety of hikes around the Conservancy’s preserve. The preserve is located on Orchard Road, 1.3 miles south of the Orchard Road/Hwy 421 intersection. Tours will run from 12 noon – 4 pm on festival day, with parking and restroom facilities provided. The festival information booth on the Shady Valley School main grounds will also have bog tour flyers on hand. Early birds may also eat breakfast (including cranberry pancakes!) at the Shady Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s fundraiser from 7 – 9:00 a.m. For more details, please call The Nature Conservancy’s Shady Valley Office, (423) 739-2537