Corinth Baptist Church to hold revival services

Corinth Baptist Church will have revival services beginning Sunday night, May 14, 2017 thru Wednesday night, May 17, 2017. Sunday night service will begin at 6:00 pm with Monday thru Wednesday night services beginning at 7:00 pm. Brother Larry Adams will be the guest speaker. Pastor Bill Morefield and the congregation invite everyone to come out and worship with us. For additional information, please call Pastor Bill Morefield at 727-6074