He is up to date on all vaccines, heartworm negative, neutered, and current on rabies vaccine! Connor prefers to be the only dog in the household so he can soak up all the love! He is a 1-2 year old Sheltie/Spaniel mix, weighing 25 lbs. and with his coat he deserves to be on the cover of Dog Fancy! Please call Rescue DOG for more information 423-956-2564.