Community Living Christmas Tree
Celebrate the season with the Community Living Christmas
Tree December 15, 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. at Heritage Hall
Theatre, Mountain City, TN. Open seating. No tickets required.
For groups of 10 or more please contact Linda Moon
at 423-727-3009 for seating options. Donations of non-perishable
food items for our local food banks will be your only
admission. Substitute cash donations acceptable. Come enjoy
the 35 glorious voices who will be celebrating the joy of the
season in this first ever at Heritage Hall Theatre Community
Living Christmas Tree.
