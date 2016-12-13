Community Living Christmas Tree

Celebrate the season with the Community Living Christmas

Tree December 15, 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. at Heritage Hall

Theatre, Mountain City, TN. Open seating. No tickets required.

For groups of 10 or more please contact Linda Moon

at 423-727-3009 for seating options. Donations of non-perishable

food items for our local food banks will be your only

admission. Substitute cash donations acceptable. Come enjoy

the 35 glorious voices who will be celebrating the joy of the

season in this first ever at Heritage Hall Theatre Community

Living Christmas Tree.