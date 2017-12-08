Heritage Hall News from Mountain City
Community Christmas Sing-Along
This hour-long holiday celebration will feature many of our local residents. These very special people will bring their extraordinary talents in music, word, and song as we gather to celebrate this wondrous holiday. Featured soloists are Evelyn Cook, Randy Dandurand, Nancy Davis, Brittany and Cameron Dula, Colton Fenner, Linda and Leonard Fletcher, Annette Greer, Kathy Terrill, Marie Jo Thum, Dorinda Walters and the wonderful Community Children’s Chorus.
What an amazing evening of hearing your favorite Christmas songs plus you get to sing along with them.
Date: Saturday, December 9th – 7:00 pm Presented by: Heritage Hall Theatre Tickets: Food pantry donation at the door
Up Next
Johnson County High School Band Concert
Date: Monday, December 11 – 7:00 pm
Tickets: Free Concert
Johnson County Middle School Christmas Concert
Date: Tuesday, December 12 – 7:00 pm
Tickets: Free Concert
For tickets or reservations, call 423-727-7444 and leave a message. The Box Office is open Tuesday – Friday from 12 – 2 pm at 126 College St., Mountain City, TN. For more information, please visit heritagehalltheatre.org.