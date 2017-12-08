Heritage Hall News from Mountain City

Community Christmas Sing-Along

This hour-long holiday celebration will feature many of our local residents. These very special people will bring their extraordinary talents in music, word, and song as we gather to celebrate this wondrous holiday. Featured soloists are Evelyn Cook, Randy Dandurand, Nancy Davis, Brittany and Cameron Dula, Colton Fenner, Linda and Leonard Fletcher, Annette Greer, Kathy Terrill, Marie Jo Thum, Dorinda Walters and the wonderful Community Children’s Chorus.

What an amazing evening of hearing your favorite Christmas songs plus you get to sing along with them.

Date: Saturday, December 9th – 7:00 pm Presented by: Heritage Hall Theatre Tickets: Food pantry donation at the door

Up Next

Johnson County High School Band Concert

Date: Monday, December 11 – 7:00 pm

Tickets: Free Concert

Johnson County Middle School Christmas Concert

Date: Tuesday, December 12 – 7:00 pm

Tickets: Free Concert

For tickets or reservations, call 423-727-7444 and leave a message. The Box Office is open Tuesday – Friday from 12 – 2 pm at 126 College St., Mountain City, TN. For more information, please visit heritagehalltheatre.org.