Commodity distribution Jan. 23
UETHDA’s Executive Director, Tim Jaynes, announced today
that the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency
will begin a Commodity Distribution on January 23rd, at the
National Guard Armory located at 1923 S Shady Street in
Mountain City, TN. If you have questions you may call the
Johnson County Neighborhood Service Center at 423-727-
6633. Items will be distributed on a first come, first served
basis to income eligible households until all commodities are
gone. All recipients must be residents of Tennessee. This project
is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department
of Agriculture.
Each recipient must now have a green colored commodity
ID card in order to pick up their commodities. An ID card is
obtained by completing an application at the Neighborhood
Service Center. We strongly encourage each recipient to complete
the application prior to January 23rd; this will be helpful
in reducing you wait time. However, staff will be available
during the Distribution to help you obtain an ID card if you
have not already done so. If someone is picking up your commodities,
they must have your ID card and be authorized on
your application; limits to pickup are five (5) orders.
The distribution will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will end at 3:00
p.m. or earlier if food is no longer available. Also, volunteers
may be available to help elderly and disabled persons carry
their commodities.
Misrepresentation of need, or sale or exchange of USDA commodities
is prohibited and could result in a fine, imprisonment,
or both. USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program
is available to all eligible recipients regardless of race, color,
national origin, age, sex, or disability.
