Commodity distribution Jan. 23

UETHDA’s Executive Director, Tim Jaynes, announced today

that the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency

will begin a Commodity Distribution on January 23rd, at the

National Guard Armory located at 1923 S Shady Street in

Mountain City, TN. If you have questions you may call the

Johnson County Neighborhood Service Center at 423-727-

6633. Items will be distributed on a first come, first served

basis to income eligible households until all commodities are

gone. All recipients must be residents of Tennessee. This project

is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department

of Agriculture.

Each recipient must now have a green colored commodity

ID card in order to pick up their commodities. An ID card is

obtained by completing an application at the Neighborhood

Service Center. We strongly encourage each recipient to complete

the application prior to January 23rd; this will be helpful

in reducing you wait time. However, staff will be available

during the Distribution to help you obtain an ID card if you

have not already done so. If someone is picking up your commodities,

they must have your ID card and be authorized on

your application; limits to pickup are five (5) orders.

The distribution will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will end at 3:00

p.m. or earlier if food is no longer available. Also, volunteers

may be available to help elderly and disabled persons carry

their commodities.

Misrepresentation of need, or sale or exchange of USDA commodities

is prohibited and could result in a fine, imprisonment,

or both. USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program

is available to all eligible recipients regardless of race, color,

national origin, age, sex, or disability.