Commodity distribution Feb. 10

UETHDA’s Executive Director, Tim Jaynes, announced today that the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will begin a Commodity Distribution on February 10th, 2017 at the National Guard Armory located at 1923 S Shady Street in Mountain City, TN. If you have questions you may call the Johnson County Neighborhood Service Center at 423-727-6633. Items will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to income eligible households until all commodities are gone. All recipients must be residents of Tennessee. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

Each recipient must now have a green colored commodity ID card in order to pick up their commodities. An ID card is obtained by completing an application at the Neighborhood Service Center. We strongly encourage each recipient to complete the application prior to February 10th; this will be helpful in reducing you wait time. However, staff will be available during the Distribution to help you obtain an ID card if you have not already done so. If someone is picking up your commodities, they must have your ID card and be authorized on your application; limits to pickup are five (5) orders.

The distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will end at 11:00 a.m. or earlier if food is no longer available. Also, volunteers may be available to help elderly and disabled persons carry their commodities.

Misrepresentation of need, or sale or exchange of USDA commodities is prohibited and could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both. USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program is available to all eligible recipients regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.