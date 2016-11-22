Commodity distribution Dec. 9th

UETHDA’s Executive Director, Tim Jaynes, announced today that the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will begin a commodity distribution on Dec. 9th, 2016 at the National Guard Armory located at 1923 S. Shady St. in Mountain City, TN. If you have questions you may call the Johnson County Neighborhood Service Center at 423-727-6633 prior to June 1st. Items will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to income eligible households until all commodities are gone. All recipients must be residents of Tennessee. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

Each recipient must now have a green colored commodity ID card in order to pick up their commodities. An ID card is obtained by completing an application at the Neighborhood Service Center. We strongly encourage each recipient to complete the application prior to Dec. 9th; this will be helpful in reducing your wait time. However, staff will be available during the distribution to help you obtain an ID card if you have not already done so. If someone is picking up your commodities, they must have your ID card and be authorized on your application; limits to pickup are five (5) orders.

The distribution will begin at 11 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m. or earlier if food is no longer available. Food will be placed in boxes or bags and ready to pick up. Also, volunteers may be available to help elderly and disabled persons carry their commodities. Please bring bag or boxes.

Misrepresentation of need, or sale or exchange of USDA commodities is prohibited and could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both. USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program is available to all eligible recipients regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.