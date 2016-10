Christmas Parade December 3rd

The Johnson County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the theme of the annual Christmas parade as “The Magical Gifts of Christmas.” This year’s lighted parade will be Saturday, December 3rd, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. Ribbons will be presented in three categories: nonprofit, churches and businesses. Applications are available at the Welcome Center. For further information call 727-5800 or 727-8547.