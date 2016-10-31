Change in Veterans Services office hours

Due to schedule changes at the Johnson County Veterans Service Office, the hours have changed and it has become necessary to make an appointment whenever possible. Please call 727-7929 for appointments so that all veterans can be seen in a timely manner. Ralph will be in the office Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings until noon. At other times when Karen is called away for other county duties, a sign will be on the door that the office is temporarily closed.