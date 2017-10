It’s time for “Scarecrows on Main”! Scarecrow exhibit dates will be from October 7th through the 31st. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded, as well as “People’s Choice”. Please cast your vote for the “People’s Choice” at City Hall from Monday, October 16th through Friday, October 20th. The winner will be announced on October 23rd. If you need more information, please call 423-727-8005.