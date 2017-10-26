Calling all students grades 2-6 to be members of a Community Children’s Chorus

Calling all students in grades two through six to be members of a community children’s chorus to perform at Heritage Hall at the Christmas “Sing in the season” performance at Heritage Hall on Saturday, December 9th at 7:00 pm. Rehearsals will be at Heritage Hall on Sundays, from 3:00 to 4:30 pm October 29th through December 3rd. Dress rehearsal will be on Thursday, December 7th at 6:00 pm. Contact Marie Jo Thum at 561 901 4322 or Leni Smith at 423-727-1947.

If you miss the first practice, join us on November 4th.