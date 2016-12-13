Santa mailbox in front of courthouse
Calling all kids! Santa’s Red Letter Box is again this year in
front of the courthouse. Letters mailed to Santa in this mailbox
will be delivered directly to the North Pole and will not
need postage. Children will need to be sure to put their name
and address in the letter so that Santa will know who wants
what and where to find you. The Red Letter Box will remain
in place until Dec. 20th. Don’t delay too long. Start thinking
about your own letter today
