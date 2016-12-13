Santa mailbox in front of courthouse

Calling all kids! Santa’s Red Letter Box is again this year in

front of the courthouse. Letters mailed to Santa in this mailbox

will be delivered directly to the North Pole and will not

need postage. Children will need to be sure to put their name

and address in the letter so that Santa will know who wants

what and where to find you. The Red Letter Box will remain

in place until Dec. 20th. Don’t delay too long. Start thinking

about your own letter today