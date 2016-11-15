Call for creative entries

A contest for creative talents in writing and art is currently in progress. Persons of all ages are encouraged to write or draw an entry for the Gift of the Heart. This fundraising book for Johnson County Community Hospital Foundation will salute males. In addition to recognizing males, the gift book will be enriched with a touch of genius from the pens of participants who are winners in the art and writing contests. This hardback book will be finalized on March 31, 2017 with books delivered to the hospital in May 2017.

The contests to have your work published in this book end on November 22, 2016. This exciting opportunity for artists and writers to be published in the Gift of the Heart is your chance to vie for a winning spot in the book. The art contests and prose and poetry contests are for folks of all ages. Information for the submission of adult art entries is available from Temple Reece at Johnson County Bank. Christy Dunn, high school art teacher, is coordinating the art contests for toddlers through age 24. Copies of contest rules and entry forms are available at the county schools. Forms may also be picked up at Johnson County Farm Bureau and Johnson County Bank. Deadline for entries in each of these contests is November 22, 2016. For each of you who have dreamed of having your creative talents published, this could be your chance for recognition. All winning entries will be included in the Gift of the Heart. Don’t let the deadline for submitting your creative works pass by without your submissions. Take time now to create your prose and poetry or artistic masterpiece. For more information, please call 423-306-1179.