Brother Jim Hylton to preach at Bethany Baptist Church

Brother Jim Hylton will be preaching at Bethany Baptist Church, located at 5950 Highway 67 W, Mountain City, TN. The dates are September 25-28, Sunday 11:00 and 7:00 pm and Monday thru Wednesday at 7:00 pm. Brother Gale Hartley, pastor. Jim Hylton has been used by the Lord in a number of places, one of which was in New Albany, Indiana at Graceland Baptist Church. God came and people yielded to Him and He took over and a four day meeting turned into a 12 week meeting due to hungry hearts and lives for God.