Boy Scouts to collect food in local neighborhoods this Saturday

This Saturday, November 18, 2017 Scouts and adult leaders from the Sequoyah, BSA will be returning to neighborhoods throughout the region to complete their annual Scouting for Food Good Turn Project sponsored locally by Food City.

People who received bags recently are reminded to fill them with canned good items and set them on their porch early Saturday morning for pickup. People not receiving bags may participate by taking canned good items to a local Food City Store or by purchasing an already stocked food bay at Food City.

The project annually collects more than 200,000 cans of food in the 16 counties covered by the Sequoyah Council. The drive started last weekend as Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and volunteers visited neighborhoods throughout Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee to deliver more than 150,000 bags provided by Food City.

The bags have a list of suggested food items to donate. Scouts will begin collected as early as 8:00 a.m. this Saturday. The food will be taken to area collections centers where the food will be sorted, boxed and turned over to a local food distribution agency to benefit needy people in each community.

The good turn project is part of a nationwide appeal undertaken by The Boy Scouts, which has more than 2.3 million members.

Food City has served as the sponsor in the Sequoyah Council since its inception in 1988, provided the bags as well as physical and financial support. More than 5.7 million cans have been collected in the 29 previous Scouting for Food campaigns.

The food is distributed in the communities in which it is collected. Many food banks report stocks from Scouting for Food campaigns lasting up to six months.