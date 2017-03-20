Blue Buffalo Company is voluntarily recalling one production lot of BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain RecipeTM Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs, as the product has the potential to contain elevated levels of naturally- occurring beef thyroid hormones.

Dogs ingesting high levels of beef thyroid hormones may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness. These symptoms may resolve when the use of the impacted food is discontinued. However, with prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or difficulty breathing. Should these symptoms occur, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Although the Blue Buffalo Customer Care Resource Team has not received any reports of dogs exhibiting these symptoms from consuming this product, the FDA advised Blue Buffalo of a single consumer who reported symptoms in one dog, who has now fully recovered. Blue Buffalo immediately began an investigation, however, and after working with the FDA, Blue Buffalo decided it would be prudent to recall the one production lot in question.

The voluntary recall is limited to one production lot of the following product:

Product Name UPC Code Best Buy Date BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain

Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet

Food for Adult Dogs 12.5 oz can 840243101153 June 7, 2019 (found

on the bottom of the can)

Affected products were distributed nationally through pet specialty and on-line retailers.

No other Blue Buffalo products are impacted by this issue.

If your pet has consumed the product listed above and has exhibited any of these symptoms, please discontinue feeding and contact your veterinarian. Consumers who have purchased the product subject to this recall should dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Blue Buffalo at 866-201-9072 from 8 AM to 5 PM Eastern Time Monday through Friday, or by email at CustomerCare@bluebuffalo.com for more information.

About Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo, based in Wilton, CT, is a pet products company that makes natural foods and treats for dogs and cats