Blood Assurance Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:

Thursday, October 26th, 11:00a-6:00p, Advanced Call Center Technologies-Boones Creek, Johnson City, TN

Friday, October 27th, 11:00a-4:00p, Advanced Call Center Technologies-Boones Creek, Johnson City, TN

Monday, October 30th, 9:00a-3:00p, Galax High School, Galax, VA

Monday, October 30th, 9:00a-1:00p, Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Tennessee, Johnson City, TN

Tuesday, October 31st, 9:00a-2:00p, Food City, Galax, VA

Wednesday, November 1st, 8:30a-10:45a, Danny Herman Trucking, Mountain City, TN

Wednesday, November 1st, 12:30p-3:30p, Johnson County Community Hospital, Mountain City, TN

Thursday, November 2nd, 11:00a-6:00p, Advanced Call Center Technologies-Fairview, Johnson City, TN

Friday, November 2nd, 11:00a-4:00p, Advanced Call Center Technologies-Fairview, Johnson City, TN

Donors also welcome at Blood Assurance Donor Centers:

16000 Johnston Memorial Dr., Medical Suite 110, Abingdon, VA

100 Linden Square Dr., Bristol, VA

1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN

300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN

Donors must be at least 18 years old (16-17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids -avoiding caffeine- prior to giving blood.

To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, please contact:

In Tennessee, Mike Patterson, 423-298-4335, MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org

In Virginia, Sam McKinney, 276-780-4136, SamMcKinney@bloodassurance.org