Blacklight Drama and Puppet Band Ministries to hold event October 2nd

Blacklight Drama and Puppet Bank Ministries will be at Freedom Fellowship on Old Stoney Creek in Elizabethton, Tennessee on October 2nd at 6:00 pm. The Southside Freewill Blacklight Drama Team welcomes you and your youth. For more info, contact Pastor John Hammett 423-502-3346.