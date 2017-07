Benefit for Gary Gambill tomorrow

If the Affordable Care Act (Obama Care) is repealed and not replaced, how will this impact your life?

I won't have any health care insurance for me or my family

It won't have any impact on my life. I am able to get health insurance through my employer.

It won't impact mine, but it raises grave concerns for those who count on it.

I am on Medicare

Health care rates will continue to climb and will be out of reach for many Americans.

The government should not have anything to do with anyone's healthcare. View Results