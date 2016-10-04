Benefit dinner for Pamela Ward Stout

Family and friends would like to invite you to come to a Benefit Dinner for Pamela Ward Stout to help with medical expenses incurred from a bad fall in the summer. Pam has had 2 surgeries and a lot of medical appointments since her fall. The meal will consist of a hot dog with chili, slaw, baked beans, chips, dessert and drink for the cost of $7 per plate. There will be Bake Sale items available to purchase also. The Dinner will be held on Saturday, October 8th, starting at 5:00 PM, and will be held at the Rainbow Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall.