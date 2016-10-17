Beaver Dam Baptist Church invites all to revival

Pastor Keith Brown and the congregation of Beaver Dam Baptist Church invites you to their revival starting on Sunday, October 23, 10:0 am for morning service, 6:00 pm on Sunday night. On October 24th thru October 26th, services begins at 7:00 pm. Preaching nightly will be Brother Rayton Puckett. Singing will be: Sunday night with Antioch Baptist choir; Monday night will be Brother Allen and Sister Sharon Yates; Tuesday night will be Sister Ila Knight; Wednesday night the Bibleway Baptist Choir. The church is located at 2695 Beaver Dam Road in Vilas, North Carolina 28692. For more info, contact Pastor Keith Brown at 423-440-4364.