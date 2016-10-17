Beaver Dam Baptist Church invites all to revival

Beaver Dam Baptist Church invites all to revival

Pastor Keith Brown and the congregation of Beaver Dam Baptist Church invites you to their revival starting on Sunday, October 23, 10:0 am for morning service, 6:00 pm on Sunday night. On October 24th thru October 26th, services begins at 7:00 pm. Preaching nightly will be Brother Rayton Puckett. Singing will be: Sunday night with Antioch Baptist choir; Monday night will be Brother Allen and Sister Sharon Yates; Tuesday night will be Sister Ila Knight; Wednesday night the Bibleway Baptist Choir. The church is located at 2695 Beaver Dam Road in Vilas, North Carolina 28692. For more info, contact Pastor Keith Brown at 423-440-4364.

