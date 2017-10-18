BBQ fund-raiser for Jessica Tester

There will be a barbecue fund-raiser for Jessica Tester on Sat., Oct. 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delivery made to businesses with large orders or may be picked up at the Coffee House. Tickets will be available for a $10 donation in advance at various locations or contact by text or calling Sharon Sala at 423-557-6476, Melody Grayson at 423-432-8736 or Shannon Clark at 423-895-4902.

Meal will consist of pork barbecue, bun, slaw, baked beans, dessert and a drink included. Walk-ins welcome.