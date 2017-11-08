Barks and Bubbles holds blessing of the animals

This past Saturday, Barbs and Bubbles held a blessing of the animals at their location on Highway 421. Dogs, cats and animals of all breeds were invited to attend, along with their owners, to receive a blessing given by a minister.

During the month of October, churches all around the world hold a service for the blessing of the animals. It all began approximately 800 years ago with Francis of Assisi. Across the world, people bring their pets to be blessed on the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

According to Nina Richards, any animal was welcome to the event. They asked that everyone bring a can of dog, puppy or cat food that will be given to Melissa Gentry for her Rescue Dog and End of Sanctuary mission. According to Richards, there were snacks for both animals and their people.

Although the crowd was small with eight dogs and one cat were part of the blessing, they raiseed $25 for Melissa Rescue Dog and some food for her furry friends.