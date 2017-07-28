Back-to-School Bash July 29th in Mountain City

The Back-to-School Bash is going Hawaiian this year. It will be held on Saturday, July 29th from 11 .m. to 3 p.m. at Old Mill Music Park in Laurel Bloomery. All Pre-K through 12th grade students receive a backpack filled with school supplies at 2 p.m. Free hotdog meal. Ice cream and sno-cones. Dancing with Refit. Guest speakers and live music. Every child in attendance will receive a free pair of flip-flops. This is the 10th year this event has been sponsored by Old Mill Ministries’ Andy and Lisa Zeggert. They can be reached at 252-469-0411.