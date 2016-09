Applications available for charity quilt

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt donates one bed sized quilt each year to a non-profit organization or charity to use as a fundraiser for their organization. Applications for this year’s charity quilt are now available. To obtain an application, please email or call Barb Gratsch at: bgscratch@aolcom or 423-291-0960. All applications are due on or before 1-1-17.