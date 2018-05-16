Annual drug take back a huge success

By Tamas Mondovics

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) provided residents the opportunity to rid their homes of potentially

dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The annual Prescription Drug Take-Back campaign was a huge success both locally and nationally.

According to Kandas Motsinger, with the Johnson County A.C.T.I.ON. Coalition, the event on Saturday, April 28 was a great success.“We took in 51.5lbs of unwanted prescription medication,” she said. “Three pounds of that were controlled substances.”

Motsinger explained that the three collection locations included the Mountain City Town Hall, Butler Fire, and Shady Valley Fire Departments.

“We would like to send out a special thank you to our volunteers from the Mountain City Police Department, Johnson County Sherriff’s Department, and the participating fire departments,” said Motsinger, adding, “This day would not have been possible without you.”

As reported by The Tomahawk last month the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication taken from a medicine cabinet.

Aside from the annual drug take-back events, awareness strategies include education of health care providers, patients, parents and youth; establishing prescription drug monitoring programs in all 50 states; and increased enforcement to address illegal methods of prescription drug diversion.