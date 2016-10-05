American Legion and Auxiliary meeting

American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will meet on Friday, October 14 at the Legion Post at 318 N. Church St.

All members and potential members are encouraged to bring a covered dish/dessert and enjoy an evening of good food and fellowship. We are continuing our themed meals with “Italian Night.” The Post will provide spaghetti and meat sauce. Members should feel free to bring any other special Italian dishes or sides. Our covered dish supper begins at 6 p.m. with the business meetings to follow. Pay your 2017 dues now so that the Post can meet its October 20 deadline with the department. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.