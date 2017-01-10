American Legion and Auxiliary meeting to be held Friday, January 13th

American Legion and Auxiliary meeting

American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will meet at 6 p.m. on

Friday, Jan. 13 at the Legion Post at 318 N. Church St.

Come ring in the start of a new year by bringing a covered

dish/dessert. January’s meal theme is soup and sandwiches or

other comfort foods. Current and potential members should

plan to join us for an evening of good food and fellowship.

If schools are closed due to inclement weather, the meeting

will be cancelled. For more information call 727-5935 or

727-6372