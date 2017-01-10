American Legion and Auxiliary meeting to be held Friday, January 13th

American Legion and Auxiliary meeting
American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will meet at 6 p.m. on
Friday, Jan. 13 at the Legion Post at 318 N. Church St.
Come ring in the start of a new year by bringing a covered
dish/dessert. January’s meal theme is soup and sandwiches or
other comfort foods. Current and potential members should
plan to join us for an evening of good food and fellowship.
If schools are closed due to inclement weather, the meeting
will be cancelled. For more information call 727-5935 or
727-6372
