American Legion and Auxiliary meeting Dec. 8th

American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will meet on Fri., Dec. 8th at the Legion Post at 318 N. Church St.

This is our annual Christmas dinner and members are encouraged to bring a seasonal covered side dish/dessert. Hams will be provided by the Post. Current and potential members should plan to join us for an evening of good food and fellowship

If you wish to participate in our Christmas exchange, please bring a gift valued at $15 or less. We also plan to wrap presents for our nursing home veterans.

This will be another chance to pay dues for membership year 2018 before becoming delinquent at the first of the year.

If schools are closed due to inclement weather, the meeting will be cancelled.

For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.