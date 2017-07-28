Al-Anon meetings starting in September

Al-Anon is a fellowship of relatives and friends of addicts who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. Changed attitudes can help recovery!

Al-Anon has but one purpose: TO HELP families and friends of addicts. We do this by the Twelve Steps and giving support, understanding and encouragement to the addict and their families.

Every Tuesday beginning Sept. 12th from 12 to 1 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, 401 W. Main St., Mountain City.

For more info, call Anne at 423-727-5605. Please leave phone number and we’ll return your call.