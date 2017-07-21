Adult Education (GED) Classes Starting August 1st, 2017

Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 372 Cold Springs Road

(Side entrance of the Department of Human & Child Services Building)

Starting August 1st, classes will be held four (4) days a week, AND we have Night Classes to accommodate our working adults!

Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month!

Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE!

Take that first step towards changing your life TODAY!