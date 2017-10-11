4-H reports from Johnson County students

On Friday, September 29, 2017, Mrs. Gentry’s class had their first 4-H meeting in 6th grade. We learned about fun things we can do this year including: 4-H camp, projects, baking and more. After we covered the basics we voted for our officers, and the winners were announced: Vanessa Perkins is President, George Grill is Vice President, Cassie Capps is Secretary, and myself Elijah Fritts is reporter. Finally we ended by learning our next project, to create a recyclable ornament.

Elijah Fritts

Mrs. Gentry’s 6th grade

Mountain City Elementary

******

Hi. My name is Savannah and today we had our first 4-H meeting. We had an election to decide who gets to be president, vice president, secretary, and reporter. These are the people who we elected for those roles: Sydney Prater is President, Savanna Dowell is Vice President, Hailey Isaacs is Secretary, and I, Savannah Lewis, am the reporter. Our next project is the recyclable ornament. This is where we use old stuff around our house to make an ornament. Good luch 4-Hers!

Savannah Lewis

Mrs. Morefield’s 5th Grade

Roan Creek Elementary

******

In our 4-H meeting we talked about what 4-H was going to be like. Also, we talked about 4-H camp and everybody thought it sounded really cool. Then, they said that we were going to be having a horse competition and a photography class. Next, they told us about our very first project. We have to make a homemade Christmas ornament out of recyclable materials.

Jack Csillag

Mrs. Castle’s 4th Grade

Roan Creek Elementary

******

Mrs. Greer’s 4th grade class had their 1st 4-H meeting. Today at our meeting we elected our class officers. The President is Juan Mejia, the Vice President is Eternity Wallace, the Secretary is Marissa Smith, and the Reporter is Hailey Lewis. We are very excited about our 1st project which is making a recyclable ornament.

Hailey Lewis

Mrs. Greer’s 4th Grade

Mountain City Elementary

******

The Shady Valley 4-H club had their second meeting on October 6th. We learned about our next project, which is the speech contest. The winners of the recyclable ornament contest were: (5th Grade) – Silas Averill-1st place, Sam Cretsinger- 2nd place, and Jason Hartman-3rd place. In 6th grade the winners were: Alley Ford- 1st place, Taylor Ellison- 2nd place, and Morgan Hodge- 3rd place.

Sarah Worlock

Mrs. Savery’s

Shady Valley Elementary

******

Today is September 7, 2017 and we had our 1st 4-H meeting. We elected officers and these people were elected: Abel Johnson- President, Kylie Woodards- Vice President, Elizabeth Jennings- Secretary, and Zoe Epperly- Reporter. This month’s project is a recyclable ornament. We are also able to go to a horse show, photography class, and baking class. 4-H is so much fun!

Zoe Epperly

Mr. Timbs’ 4th Grade

Roan Creek Elementary

******

On Wednesday, September 6, 2017, our 1st 4-H meeting was held in Mrs. Proffitt’s room. We elected our officers. Our President is Maggie Stout, the Vice President is Lili Wolfenberger, the Secretary is Erica Hightower, and the Reporter is Bryana Hayworth. We learned all about the different things we can do in 4-H like horse judging and photography. Our 1st project is the recyclable ornament and it is due on October 4th.

Bryana Hayworth

Mrs. Proffitt’s 6th Grade

Doe Elementary

******

Today we had our 1st 4-H meeting. We talked about the rules of the officers and lots of other stuff. We also elected our officers. Our President is Emma Eller, the Vice President is Shane Cable, the Secretary is Marley Townsend, and I, Kemora Lipford, am the Reporter. The project we are doing next month is the recyclable ornament contest. We also learned about baking class, the horse clinic and show, and a little bit about 4-H camp. Our lovely 4-H teachers did a good job!

Kemora Lipford

Mrs. Johnson’s 5th Grade

Roan Creek Elementary

******

Today in Ms. Jarvis’ 5th Grade class we learned about electing our officers. Our President is Allie Russom, the Vice President is Skylar Feltner, the Secretary is Audrey Decker and the Reporter is Danielle Dugger. Our project is the Recyclable Ornament Contest which is due October 3rd.

Danielle Dugger

Ms. Jarvis’ 5th Grade

Doe Elementary

******

Mrs. Tester’s 6th Grade 4-H club had their 1st 4-H meeting on September 6th at Roan Creek Elementary School. Our officers for this year are: Samuel Greer- President, Sophia Livorsi- Vice President, Sammi Csillag- Secretary, and Lydia Eastridge as Reporter. We were assigned to make a recyclable ornament for the month of October. That’s it for this report! This is Lydia Eastridge with the report. Hope you enjoyed!

Lydia Eastridge

Mrs. Tester’s 6th Grade

Roan Creek Elementary

******

This is Johnalyn Yates from Mrs. Gregory’s 5th grade class at Roan Creek Elementary. This year, I Johnalyn Yates, am the Reporter for the first time. The Secretary is Carson Brown, the President is Owen Price, and Sarah Morris is the Vice President. The project for next month is the recyclable ornament contest. You can make it out of anything! You will get more points if you make it out of household items. For example, you can make an ornament out of a soda pop bottle, Popsicle sticks or a toilet paper roll. Create anything. I’m so excited to see the ornaments for next month. Remember you will get Club of the Year points if you do it! Have a good day!

Johnalyn Yates

Mrs. Gregory’s 5th Grade

Roan Creek Elementary