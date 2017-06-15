4-H provides summer fun

Thursday, June 1st, students in 4th through 8th grade were invited to attend the 4-H Project Celebration event at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray, TN. Johnson County had two students to attend, Joshua Ransom and Kristyn Johnson. These two students embarked on a journey of discovering old Tennessee heritage games, learning about how engineering and designing works, they followed the GPS to find hidden treasure around the campgrounds, made icing and decorated cupcakes and so much more. Children who attended this event were able to choose from over twenty different classes to learn and play. 4-H provides a lot of projects for the kids to work on workforce development and teach them life skills throughout the school year in their classrooms. However, the summer is not a time for missing out! 4-H still provides opportunities for kids to learn and get active! Contact your local Extension office at 727-8161 to find out what 4-H activities are going on throughout the summer!